Part 1

A saga begins

Cheryl Nuclo saw the photograph of her son and knew he was in serious trouble.

His normally expressive face was puffy and barely visible beneath a maze of medical tubing, his slate-blue eyes swollen shut. A ventilator hose was snaked through his mouth down to his trachea to keep oxygen flowing to his brain, heart and kidneys. A feeding tube in his nose carried nutrients to his body. A harness kept his head in place as an oscillating bed periodically flipped him to prevent fluid buildup in his lungs.

Again and again, she stared at the excruciating photo sent to her cellphone by hospital staff. Still, she had trouble taking it all in.

Just two weeks before, Blake Bargatze — a 24-year-old recent transplant to Florida — was walking, talking, going to the beach and discovering new restaurants. She was at home in Gwinnett County, juggling a hectic work schedule and busy personal life.

Now, here they were.

Him, in a medically induced coma, fighting a stubborn and bewildering coronavirus with every ounce of resistance that he, and the staff of St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, could muster.

Her, waiting in his apartment for updates from the hospital staff, barred from his bedside by still-in-place coronavirus restrictions.

It’s not surprising that Nuclo, who works as an anesthesia physician assistant for Emory Healthcare, was caught off guard by the ferocity of the virus’s attack on her son.

Through much of the pandemic, age and underlying conditions were the best indicators of whether a person would end up hospitalized with COVID-19. And those over 65 were hit hard.

But vaccines have changed the pandemic’s narrative.

Adults younger than 50 now make up the largest demographic of COVID-19 hospitalizations with the emergence of the ultra-aggressive delta variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s a trend that started in March. Younger people are much less likely to seek out the shots and tend to socialize more in crowds.

Most won’t get gravely ill. But for some, the virus’s attack becomes a fierce rampage.

“There have been some with COVID I thought would do well and didn’t,” said Dr. Peter Barrett, medical director for the cardiac intensive care unit at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. “I haven’t identified any one marker that says this person will recover or not recover. The honest answer is, we still just don’t know.”

For Blake Bargatze, it would turn into a fight for his life. He, his mother and his doctors agreed to share his story, to possibly prevent others from going through the same ordeal.

Taking off on his own

Bargatze, known for his loyalty to friends and playful personality, grew up in Gwinnett County and moved to Florida a couple of years ago.

He brought with him a passion for cryptocurrency, University of Tennessee football, Atlanta sports teams and hidden gem restaurants — nothing fancy, just good eats.

He started a job in sales with a business services company.

“When he moved to Florida, he made friends in a heartbeat, loved his job, liked the beach. It seemed like it was all coming together,” said his younger brother, 21-year-old Wesley Bargatze.

Nuclo was happy to see her oldest son taking off on his own. She knew they would remain close, no matter the distance. The two of them talked almost every day, even if it was just a quick check-in on his way to work. When he started working remotely because of the pandemic, he spent months at a time back in Georgia with his mother, stepfather and brothers.

For Christmas, they got him a telescope. He enjoyed the stillness of the beach at night and gazing at the stars.

Another affinity: old-school hip hop.

Against his better judgment, he decided to go to an indoor concert March 27.

At the time, only 16% of Palm Beach County’s residents were fully vaccinated. Like most people under 40, Bargatze wasn’t yet eligible.

Bargatze was surprised by the size of the crowd at the concert. He had expected fewer than 100, but many more showed up. Though he felt uneasy, he went inside the tightly packed venue. Initially, he wore a mask, but thought it was too hard to breathe with it on, much less to sing. So he took it off.

Within a few days, Bargatze woke up feeling lousy. He had a cough, a bad one. A test confirmed he had COVID-19 so he made the dreaded phone call.

“Mom, you are going to be so mad,” he started.

“When I heard about the concert, I was like, really, Blake? But then I thought, we will get through this. You will be sick for a week or so, but we will get through this,” said Nuclo.

But with each passing day, Bargatze’s condition worsened: His cough was persistent. He was vomiting. His fever was high.

Then, on April 10, Bargatze told his mother he was dizzy, struggling to catch his breath. Nuclo instructed her son to go to the emergency room.

“I wasn’t surprised Blake got COVID,” she said. “I was surprised he got so sick from COVID.” Her younger son, Wes, had contracted the virus five months earlier. He, too, had a fever and fatigue, but his symptoms passed after five days of resting at home.

By the time Blake Bargatze went to the ER, he was gasping for air. He felt a burning sensation in his lungs and intense body aches.

Bargatze didn’t panic. After all, he didn’t know anyone his age who had become severely ill from COVID-19. He thought he would need just a few days in the hospital and he’d be back on his feet.

At the hospital, doctors found Bargatze’s blood oxygen level was dangerously low, and he was moved into the intensive care unit.

A normal oxygen level, as measured by a pulse oximeter, should range between 95% to 100%. Below 90% is considered low and very concerning. As levels drop into the low 80s, the danger of damage to vital organs rises. Bargatze’s was at 83%. As soon as he could, Bargatze made a video call to his mother.

She asked him to hold up his phone so she could see his stats on the machines monitoring him. With the oxygen therapy set at the highest flow, she knew her son’s oxygen saturation level should be at or near 100%.

When she saw his level, her heart sank. She knew what was coming next.

“You’re going to take a nap,” she told him, fighting back tears as she explained they would put him to sleep and put a tube down his throat to get his blood oxygen level up.

“I felt so horrible, but I didn’t want him to be scared,” Nuclo said.

The next day, her son was placed on a ventilator, and she got on a plane to Florida.

Going the extra mile

Bargatze had been intubated for close to two weeks when the nursing staff at the hospital in West Palm Beach reached out to Dr. Barrett at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.

Bargatze wasn’t getting better and couldn’t hold on much longer without a therapy known as ECMO. That stands for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. The machine takes on the work of pumping and oxygenating a patient’s blood outside of the body, giving the heart and lungs a chance to rest and, hopefully, heal. ECMO requires a specially trained staff that can provide constant monitoring and one-on-one nursing.

Only about 10% of hospitals have ECMO machines. Piedmont Atlanta has 12 machines but only enough staff for seven ECMO patients.

The nurses at St. Mary’s had contacted hospitals throughout Florida but couldn’t find an available machine. Out of desperation, they asked if Piedmont would take him.

Time was of the essence. In general, the sooner a patient is moved from a ventilator to an ECMO machine, the better the prognosis. In Bargatze’s case, the 13 days on the ventilator were “a bit of concern,” Barrett said.

Then he heard Bargatze’s age: 24. And he felt a tug in his heart.

“I thought about my twin children, who had just turned 26, and I thought I would want someone to go the extra mile if my child was sick. And I thought, if I would want someone to go the extra mile for my children, I need to do this for someone else’s child,” he said.

On the one hand, Barrett said, he was encouraged by Bargatze’s chances for recovery because he was young, healthy and, just days before falling ill, was working, enjoying time at the beach, living a “normal life.”

On the other hand, those factors gave Barrett pause.

An active, young man had “essentially face-planted, for lack of a better word,” the doctor said. Though Bargatze had a history of vaping, which Barrett says isn’t a good choice for anyone, it just didn’t explain how and why the coronavirus was ravaging his lungs. That made Barrett wonder if the treatment would be futile.

He started gathering information, talking to the doctors at St. Mary’s to see if Bargatze was, indeed, a good candidate for ECMO, not just someone he wanted to save.

The only chance for survival

ECMO involves sensitive timing. Start the intensive treatment too early and lesser therapies might not have been given a chance to work. Start it too late and damage might be too extensive for the body to overcome.

A total of 75 COVID-19 patients at Piedmont have been placed on ECMO for an average time of 21 to 30 days. About 65% survived. There was a good reason to try the aggressive treatment on Bargatze.

“With Blake’s case, his lungs were not working, but everything else was working,” said Barrett. “ECMO doesn’t cure or treat any disease. But, with this maximum means of support, the lungs can often get better if you can buy enough time.”

Nuclo saw it as her son’s only chance to survive. “I just felt like we had this window of time when he needed to start getting better, and we were missing out on it,” she said. “He was going to die.”

Piedmont decided to accept Bargatze.

His delicate transport would require an air ambulance, acquiring privileges at an out-of-state hospital, bringing along a portable ECMO machine for the plane ride and other complex logistics.

It’s not unusual to have patients transported to Piedmont for ECMO. Typically, they come from another hospital in Georgia or just beyond the state line.

Once Barrett decided Bargatze was a good candidate for ECMO, Piedmont’s staff went to work. “We were not going to stop until we got him,” the doctor said.

The transport was set for April 24. That morning and afternoon, thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail swept through the Southeast, creating very challenging flying conditions. There were reports of scattered tornadoes.

Barrett and one of the hospital’s ECMO specialists took off anyway in a small medically equipped plane from an airport in Lawrenceville. Their pilot masterfully steered around bad conditions, looking for clear pockets in the sky.

“I do always tell family members, whether on the ground or in the air, there’s a risk of death during transport,” Barrett said. “Things can happen, and, by the grace of God, they didn’t.”

But, though the trip from Atlanta to West Palm Beach and back was surprisingly smooth, the road ahead would not be. Bargatze, Nuclo and Barrett didn’t know it, but their odyssey had barely begun.

Coming Tomorrow This is part 1 in a 3-part series. Come back tomorrow to read part 2.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first learned about Blake Bargatze's struggle to survive COVID-19 when a family friend contacted staff writer Helena Oliviero. Bargatze's family wanted to share his harrowing story, hoping that it will inspire more people to get vaccinated. Over several weeks, Oliviero interviewed Bargatze, who grew up in Gwinnett County, and his mother, Cheryl Nuclo, numerous times. Oliviero also interviewed Bargatze's team of doctors in Atlanta and Maryland. With his permission, they shared detailed medical information about Bargatze and the difficult road he faced. Read further: How journalist Helena Oliviero presses on. Staff illustrator Ric Watkins created illustrations for this article.