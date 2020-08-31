Study: Kids can carry coronavirus in noses, throats for weeks

The study, published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics on Friday, included data on 91 asymptomatic, presymptomatic and symptomatic children diagnosed with coronavirus between Feb. 18 and March 31 at 22 health centers throughout South Korea.

Among those 91 children, 22% remained asymptomatic throughout the study, 20% were presymptomatic, meaning they developed symptoms later on, and 78% did show symptoms that included fever, cough, diarrhea, abdominal pain and loss of smell or taste.