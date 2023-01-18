ajc logo
X

Looming end of pandemic funds to oust waves of Georgians from Medicaid

COVID-19
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

Hundreds of thousands of Georgians could lose Medicaid coverage later this year, as special emergency funding for extended health coverage during the pandemic begins to expire.

Kemp administration health officials on Tuesday testified to state lawmakers that they are preparing for an ordeal.

Since the pandemic began, Medicaid enrollees across the U.S. have been protected from having to reapply each year as they used to, thanks to extra federal funding. In almost three years, Georgia’s Medicaid rolls swelled by more than 500,000, to 2.7 million.

That is about to change.

On April 1, Congress will stop funding the extra Medicaid coverage. Georgia and other states will examine all the people on their rolls to ensure they still qualify for the federal health insurance program meant to serve low-income people.

Georgia caseworkers at the state Department of Human Services will have until June 2024 to re-examine all 2.7 million and drop those who no longer qualify.

“This is going to be a huge undertaking,” said Caylee Noggle, commissioner of the state Department of Community Health, which oversees Medicaid.

The people who normally would have lost coverage because they no longer qualified — if they were no longer a brand-new mother, for example, or their earnings went over the limit— those people once again will get knocked off the rolls.

Noggle and DCH Commissioner Candice Broce, who oversees the Medicaid caseworkers, said they hope many of those disenrolled will instead be eligible for private insurance through the Affordable Care Act. But they don’t know yet.

Noggle said Medicaid rolls grew by 25% while reapplications were suspended. Until the pandemic hit they had expected enrollment to grow just 5%.

Medicaid in Georgia mostly insures children in poor families, and some older and disabled adults. New moms with low incomes can also get insurance, for one year.

Figuring out who no longer qualifies and who still does will cost money, the administration officials presenting Tuesday said. The state is asking for $5.7 million for a management consultant to guide the process. It’s asking for another $3 million to help fund 300 new caseworkers. DHS will also make fixes to its computer system for determining eligibility.

About the Author

Ariel Hart is a reporter on health care issues. She works on the AJC’s politics team and has reported on subjects including the Voting Rights Act and transportation.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Police: ‘Speed a factor’ in fatal crash involving Georgia football players, staff14h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Gwinnett STEM efforts introduce students to careers, employable skills
18h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Unusual’ pipe support omission behind new Vogtle delay, witness says
13h ago

Georgia Tech makes hires of six assistants official
10h ago

Georgia Tech makes hires of six assistants official
10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Vernon Jones ordered to pay $45K for blocking man on Facebook page
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ariel Hart

Decade in, Georgia ACA signups reach record high
As RSV cases surge, Atlanta researcher Graham says vaccines are near
New Georgia House Speaker creates health committee
Featured

Credit: Courtesy High Museum of Art

Free events in Atlanta: Fun and worthwhile things to do
23h ago
Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash after title celebration
At-risk apartment tenants in Georgia need your help: A letter to Georgia lawmakers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top