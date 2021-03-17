X

Georgia opening 5 more COVID vaccination centers on Wednesday

Cars line up at the Delta Air Museum, one of the four mass COVID-19 vaccination sites, Monday morning, February 22, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Credit: Steve Schaefer

Coronavirus | 1 hour ago
By AJC Staff

Georgia is opening five additional COVID vaccination centers on Wednesday.

The new centers will open in Bartow, Chatham, Muscogee, Ware and Washington counties.

The state already has centers open at four sites: the Delta Flight Museum outside Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the Albany Georgia Forestry Commission in southwest Georgia, the Habersham County Fairgrounds in Clarkesville and the Macon Farmers Market.

All of the centers require appointments from the MyVaccineGeorgia website, myvaccinegeorgia.com/

The new locations, announced by Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this month are located at:

  • Bartow County: LakePoint Sports, Emerson
  • Chatham County: Gulfstream Aerospace, Savannah
  • Columbus-Muscogee County: Columbus Civic Center
  • Ware County: The Mall at Waycross, Waycross
  • Washington County: Word of Life Church, Sandersville
The new sites join these exisiting COVID vaccine centers operated by the state:

  • Atlanta: The Delta Flight Museum outside Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport
  • Albany: The Albany Georgia Forestry Commission in southwest Georgia
  • Habersham County: The Habersham County Fairgrounds in Clarkesville
  • Macon: The Macon Farmers Market.
