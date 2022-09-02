ajc logo
DPH announces monkeypox vaccination sites throughout Labor Day weekend

Elizabeth Vogel MN MPH fills syringes with the Monkeypox vaccination Friday morning at the N. DeKalb Health Center in Chamblee, August 5, 2022. Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Elizabeth Vogel MN MPH fills syringes with the Monkeypox vaccination Friday morning at the N. DeKalb Health Center in Chamblee, August 5, 2022. Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

By Donovan J. Thomas
1 hour ago
Over a dozen monkeypox vaccination sites in metro Atlanta will be open for Atlanta Black Pride weekend

Local health departments are partnering with the Georgia Department of Public Health to offer monkeypox vaccinations in the metro area throughout Atlanta Black Pride weekend over the Labor Day holiday.

The effort was bolstered by 5,500 additional doses of vaccine given to Georgia by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Thursday, Georgia has reported more than 1,400 monkeypox cases, with a majority of them affecting men who have sex with men. Most report having sexual or close, skin-to-skin contact with an infected person in the 21 days prior to their infection.

“Atlanta Black Pride is a time for celebration and reconnecting with friends, but we also want to ensure we are not missing the opportunity to provide important education about and vaccination for monkeypox,” Dr. Alexander Millman, DPH’s chief medical officer, said in a press release. “DPH, along with our health districts and community partners, are working together to do everything we can to keep monkeypox from spreading so we can end this outbreak.”

Community based organizations such as A Vision 4 Hope, NAESM and THRIVE SS are assisting with the more than a dozen vaccination sites scheduled through Monday. Walk-ins are welcome at most sites.

“Black Pride is on full display here in Atlanta for this weekend. This is going to be a weekend of fun, expression and also safety. We’re making sure that people get monkeypox vaccines,” said Mayor Andre Dickens at the 3rd Annual Mayor’s Black Pride Reception Thursday night. “We are really thankful for our collaborative approach with Fulton County, with Emory Health System, Grady and the federal government giving us more vaccines.”

Vaccination Events

  • September 2
    • Neighborhood Union Health Center, 186 Sunset Ave. NW # 186 Atlanta, GA 30314, 9 a.m.- 6:30 p.m.
    • NAESM, 315 14th St. NW Atlanta, GA 30318, 11 a.m. -6 p.m.
    • A Vision 4 Hope, 1800 Phoenix Blvd. Building 200, Suite 210 College Park, GA 30349, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Gwinnet Health District Office, 2570 Riverside Parkway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    • North Dekalb Health Center, 3807 Clairmont Road NE Chamblee, GA 30341 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • September 3
    • Neighborhood Union Health Center, 186 Sunset Ave. NW # 186 Atlanta, GA 30314, 10 a.m. -2 p.m.
    • THRIVE SS Inc., 2038 Stanton Road Atlanta GA, 30344, 11 a.m-4 p.m.
    • MPOWERR Health and Wellness of Atlanta, 409 Arrowhead Blvd. Jonesboro GA, 30236, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
    • Mixx Atlanta, 1492 Piedmont Ave. NE Suite B Atlanta, GA 30309, 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
    • The Heretic Atlanta, 2069 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30324, 10 p.m.- 3 a.m.
    • Marquette Restaurant and Lounge, 868 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW Atlanta, GA 30314, 11 p.m.-4 a.m.
    • The Loft, 2149 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta, GA 30315 4-7 a.m.
  • September 4
    • The Heretic Atlanta, 2069 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30324, 10 p.m.- 2 a.m.
    • Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive Atlanta, GA 30306, 2 p.m.-7 p.m.
    • X Midtown, 900 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • September 5
    • The Heretic Atlanta, 2069 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30324, 10 p.m.- 2 a.m.

To make an appointment for monkeypox vaccination anywhere in the state, visit here.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work at ajc.com/give

About the Author

Follow Donovan Thomas on twitter

Donovan J. Thomas is a 2022 graduate of Howard University, where he studied journalism and Spanish, was editor-in-chief of the student newspaper, The Hilltop and served as president of the sole student chapter of The Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting.

