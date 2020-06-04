Coronavirus: How many people have died from the virus in the US?

The coronavirus has been deemed an international pandemic by the World Health Organization. School systems have closed, companies have directed their employees to work from home and dozens of events have been canceled in the midst of the virus affecting tens of thousands around the world.
In the United States, several states have declared states of emergency, and several have made state-level decisions about travel and whether to gather. There have been more than 3.6 million cases reported across the country, according to Johns Hopkins University, and there have been more than 139,000 people who have died from the virus in the U.S.
Below is a map of where deaths due to the coronavirus have been reported so far in the U.S., organized by state: