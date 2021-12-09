Atlanta-area landscaper ordered to pay back wages to migrant laborers

Of the total amount fined, $136,971 in back wages will go to 110 migrant workers who have been underpaid by the company. The U.S. Department of Labor has also barred the Sugar Hill-based landscaper, Resendiz Pine Straw LLC, from participating in the H-2A temporary worker program for three years.

The agricultural guest worker program, known as H-2A, allows agricultural employers to hire temporary workers from outside the U.S. to address labor shortages.