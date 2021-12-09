AJC selected as journalism host for Report for America

The AJC currently hosts two Report for America journalists — Paradise Afshar and Lautaro Grinspan. Each has been working to improve the AJC’s coverage of immigrant communities since joining the newsroom last year. Two more journalists will be hired through the program as part of the AJC’s initiative to increase coverage of the impact of the pandemic on Atlanta’s poor and diverse communities.

“We value our relationship with Report for America and are proud to be chosen as a newsroom for their emerging journalists. Metro Atlanta is a great place for them to work and grow professionally,” said Kevin G. Riley, editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.