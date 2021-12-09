AJC selected as journalism host for Report for America

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been chosen to serve as a “Report for America” host for two new journalists beginning in June 2022.
Report for America is a growing national service program that arranges for emerging journalists to work in local newsrooms reporting on under-covered topics and communities. Launched in 2017 and donor-financed, Report for America plans to place 325 reporters into nearly 270 host newsrooms in 2022.
Report for America on Tuesday announced 70 new organizations that will act as newsroom hosts.
The AJC currently hosts two Report for America journalists — Paradise Afshar and Lautaro Grinspan. Each has been working to improve the AJC’s coverage of immigrant communities since joining the newsroom last year. Two more journalists will be hired through the program as part of the AJC’s initiative to increase coverage of the impact of the pandemic on Atlanta’s poor and diverse communities.
“We value our relationship with Report for America and are proud to be chosen as a newsroom for their emerging journalists. Metro Atlanta is a great place for them to work and grow professionally,” said Kevin G. Riley, editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
More than 1,800 applicants applied last year to take part in the Report for America program. The salaries of the journalists who will work in Atlanta will be funded by Report for America, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and local donors.
For more information or to donate, go to ReportforAmerica.org