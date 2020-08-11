Forsyth offers grants to small businesses impacted by COVID-19

The Forsyth Board of Commissioners and city of Cumming offer the grants out of the county’s funding allocation under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The monies will be disbursed, first come first served, by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce.

An online application portal is open until 5 p.m., Aug. 19, for the first round of grants. They are available in four tiers, from up to $2,000 for sole proprietorships, to $5,000 for an entity with two to five employees; $7,500, with six to 25 employees; and $10,000, with 26 to 499 employees.