Forsyth offers grants to small businesses impacted by COVID-19

Forsyth County officials announced the Forsyth County CARES Small Business Relief Grant Program, a $10 million effort to assist local firms impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Forsyth Board of Commissioners and city of Cumming offer the grants out of the county’s funding allocation under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The monies will be disbursed, first come first served, by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce.
An online application portal is open until 5 p.m., Aug. 19, for the first round of grants. They are available in four tiers, from up to $2,000 for sole proprietorships, to $5,000 for an entity with two to five employees; $7,500, with six to 25 employees; and $10,000, with 26 to 499 employees.
Applicants must have their principal location inside Forsyth County; have been in business at least one year prior to March 1; and be able to demonstrate reduced sales/revenues due to COVID-19, among other requirements. Information: https://www.forsythcountycares.com