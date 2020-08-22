Coronavirus deaths in Georgia pass 5,000

The civil rights movement offered guidance in managing tragedy, Durley said.

“When America was at its strongest, we cared for each other,” he said. “We believed that if we came together and had one message, we could make a difference. We are responsible for each other.”

Behind the numbers are people suffering: The latest grim virus milestone should remind Americans of their mutual need, said the Rev. Gerald Durley. Credit: AJC file photo Credit: AJC file photo

Georgia has had 252,222 confirmed cases of the disease, according to the state health agency. As of Saturday, 2,359 people were hospitalized in Georgia because of the virus.

The disease has killed more Georgians than any conditions other than heart disease and cancer, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Moreover, the virus has left many survivors with damage to kidneys, lungs, brain and heart.

Amid the somber numbers, some trends concerning the state of the pandemic in Georgia have improved in recent weeks. The seven-day average of new cases and hospitalizations have declined since the peak in mid-July.

Andrew Reisman, a family doctor in Gainesville and president of the Medical Association of Georgia, said the disease has been “a tremendous burden” on the practice of medicine, forcing doctors to spend time on safety that should be spent talking to patients.

The impact of the disease is not measurable only in tests, hospitalizations and death – months of quarantines and isolation also hurt people who are not infected, he said. “I have been treating more anxiety and depression.”

MORE DETAILS

The world hit a grim coronavirus milestone Saturday with 800,000 confirmed deaths and close to 23 million confirmed cases.

That’s according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Governments have been attempting to balance public health with economic health.

Officials believe the true numbers are higher because of a lack of testing and reporting. In the U.S., the nation with the most infections, health officials believe there may be 10 times more cases than the confirmed 5.6 million. The U.S. also leads the world in deaths, with more than 175,000.

- Associated Press