Cops: Woman intentionally wrecked car in Gwinnett to kill passenger

Wendy Sharp faces felony murder charges.
Wendy Sharp faces felony murder charges.

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

An Alpharetta woman accused of intentionally killing her passenger by swerving off the road and into a tree has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities said.

Wendy Sharp was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on Friday, three days after the man died from injuries sustained in the May 10 crash, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in a statement announcing her arrest.

“Sharp intentionally caused a vehicular accident attempting to injure her passenger by swerving out of the lane and crashing into a tree,” the sheriff’s office said.

Sharp and her passenger were both injured in the wreck, but the man died of his injuries more than 11 weeks later, investigators said.

Deputies arrested Sharp near the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. The 46-year-old faces five charges in connection with the May crash, including felony murder, aggravated assault, reckless driving, DUI and theft by taking, jail records show.

Investigators have not released the name of the man killed or said how he and Sharp knew each other. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to Gwinnett police for more information about the case.

Sharp remained at the Gwinnett County Jail on Tuesday without bond.

