Cops: Suspect in Atlanta kidnappings may be tied to Sandy Springs case

On Sept. 25, Robin Cauthen had just returned to her Jeep after a trip to a salon on Piedmont Road when a man walked up to the passenger side and got in the backseat.

“At the exact same time I’m getting in, this man is getting in,” Cauthen said in an interview with Channel 2 Action News. “He said, ‘Drive or I’m going to blow your (expletive) head off.’”

According to police, the man forced Cauthen to drive to a nearby bank and withdraw $700 in cash. The mother of two and breast cancer survivor told Channel 2 she tried to reason with him.

Cauthen said the man, who identified himself as Robert, became emotional and told her he needed the money to feed his young son. He seemed apologetic, Cauthen said.

She eventually dropped him off at a gas station near Atlantic Station and offered some parting advice.

“Robert, I want you to be the man you want your son to be,” Cauthen said she told her kidnapper.

Two days later, Atlanta police believe the same man kidnapped a woman at the QuikTrip on Sidney Marcus Boulevard, about a mile from Cauthen’s hair salon. The second victim told police she found a man in her back seat after pumping gas about 1 p.m. Sept. 27.

The man “told her to drive and to not turn around,” Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. Again, the man demanded the woman take him to an ATM to withdraw cash, he said.

The kidnapper took $200 in cash from the woman’s purse and $800 more when they arrived at the ATM, she told investigators. The woman said she was unfamiliar with the area she dropped him off.

“Before getting out of her vehicle, the suspect told her not to call police or he would harm her," Grant said.

The suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

