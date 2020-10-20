Man sought who kidnapped, robbed multiple women at gunpoint in Atlanta

The woman said the man told her to drive to a nearby bank and forced her to withdraw $700 in cash.

Then, he got emotional, police said. The man reportedly told the woman he was trying to feed his son and “would never hurt her,” Grant said.

“The suspect then told her to drop him off near Atlantic Station and that if she contacted police, someone would harm her,” Grant said.

Two days later, investigators said the man kidnapped and robbed another woman in the 700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard. The woman did not report the incident until the following day, Grant said.

The second victim said she was filling up her car at a gas station about 1 p.m. When she got back into her car, she heard a man’s voice coming from the backseat.

“The unknown male told her to drive and to not turn around,” Grant said. “The male demanded that she go to an ATM to withdraw cash.”

The man took $200 in cash from the woman’s purse, and when they arrived at the ATM he made her withdraw $800 more, Grant said. He then told her drop him off in an area she was not familiar with.

“Before getting out of her vehicle, the suspect told her not to call police or he would harm her and that was the reasoning for her delayed reporting of the incident to police,” Grant said.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.