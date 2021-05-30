Cops search for 2-year-old taken by father after ‘violent’ fight with her mother

Atlanta police are searching for a 2-year-old girl who they say was abducted by her father following a “violent domestic” incident with her mother.
Tamar Massey was last seen about 4 a.m. Sunday in the area of Eppworth Street in southwest Atlanta, police said in a statement. She is believed to be with 24-year-old Tremayne Hines, who police identified as her father.
Authorities have not released many details about the domestic incident but said Hines stabbed the child’s mother during it. The mother was left seriously injured and assault charges are pending against Hines, according to police.
Tamar Massey is described as having black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a printed shirt and pink pants, police said.
Police said Hines is about 6-foot-1 with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown suit jacket and a bucket-style hat with a flower design.
He may be traveling on foot or may have used MARTA to leave the area, as “he does not have a vehicle,” authorities said.
Anyone with information on Tamar or Hines’s whereabouts is asked to contact Atlanta police.