Cops search for 2-year-old taken by father after ‘violent’ fight with her mother

Tamar Massey was last seen about 4 a.m. Sunday in the area of Eppworth Street in southwest Atlanta, police said in a statement. She is believed to be with 24-year-old Tremayne Hines, who police identified as her father.

Authorities have not released many details about the domestic incident but said Hines stabbed the child’s mother during it. The mother was left seriously injured and assault charges are pending against Hines, according to police.