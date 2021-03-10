X

Gunman sought after man found dead inside Clayton County apartment

Police were sent to the complex after someone reported a shooting.

By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Authorities in Clayton County are trying to track down a gunman after a man was shot to death inside a Riverdale apartment Wednesday morning.

Police found the man’s body inside a unit at the Archway Apartments off Rountree Road just after 2 a.m., officials said.

Clayton police officers were initially sent to the complex after someone reported a stabbing, according to department spokeswoman Officer Aubriel Stroud. When they arrived, they found the man with “several gunshot wounds,” she said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. While his name was not released, police said he is in his early 20s.

Investigators have not identified a suspect in the fatal shooting, Stroud said. They are still working to determine a motive.

