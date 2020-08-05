Cops release ID, charges for man involved in 8-hour Henry County standoff

Ryan Dale Barber was booked into the Henry County Jail on Wednesday morning after police say he barricaded himself in a house with a child in Stockbridge. The standoff lasted more than eight hours as police negotiated with Barber, who they said had a handgun.

According to the Henry County sheriff’s booking report provided to AJC.com, Barber faces felony charges of making terroristic threats, kidnapping, aggravated assault, obstruction of law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also charged with battery and interference with child custody, both misdemeanors.