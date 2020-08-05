Cops release ID, charges for man involved in 8-hour Henry County standoff

A man involved in an armed standoff with police in Henry County on Tuesday has been identified and charged with several felonies, including kidnapping and making terroristic threats.
Ryan Dale Barber was booked into the Henry County Jail on Wednesday morning after police say he barricaded himself in a house with a child in Stockbridge. The standoff lasted more than eight hours as police negotiated with Barber, who they said had a handgun.
According to the Henry County sheriff’s booking report provided to AJC.com, Barber faces felony charges of making terroristic threats, kidnapping, aggravated assault, obstruction of law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also charged with battery and interference with child custody, both misdemeanors.
Barber is scheduled for a bond hearing Thursday.
Henry County police have not responded to questions about Barber’s relationship to the child.
