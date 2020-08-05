Armed man barricaded in Henry County home with young child, police say

Henry County police are involved in a standoff with an armed man who is barricaded in a home with a young child Tuesday night..
A domestic incident prompted the standoff, which is taking place in the 100 block of East Atlanta Road in Stockbridge, Capt. Randy Lee told AJC.com. No other information on the initial domestic-related call was released.
The man is armed with a handgun, Lee said. Officers are at the scene and are attempting to get the man to surrender peacefully.
The man’s relationship to the young child has not been released. No other information was provided Tuesday night.
