Cops: Man who reported home burglary arrested after drugs found in mason jar

A man who called police about a burglary at his Austell home found himself being arrested after various drugs and guns were found in his possession, authorities said.
Matthew Christopher York, 24, dialed 911 after midnight Sunday and reported that he could see someone on his home security camera breaking into his house on Miller Road in Powder Springs, police said.
According to the incident report, officers arrived on the scene and conducted a search for the burglar. Instead, they discovered what they described as “a felony amount of marijuana in a large mason jar” and multiple guns in plain view.
When York arrived home at about 12:45 a.m., he was immediately arrested as officers further searched his house, the report indicated.
Police said they found $1,273 in cash, 29 grams of marijuana, about 120 suspected Xanax bars, assault rifles, magazines and a 14-inch knife, among other items.
York was charged with possessing assault weapons and drugs with the intent to distribute. According to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, York was released from jail Monday on $11,200 bond.
