Cops: Man sought after robbing armored truck, shooting at driver in Atlanta

The man fired at the security officer as he ran away with a bag of money.
54 minutes ago

A suspect is wanted after police said he robbed the driver of an armored truck at gunpoint and then shot at the vehicle while running away.

No one was injured during the armed robbery, which happened about 9:25 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta police said in a statement.

The Loomis Security officer told police he was getting out of the armored truck he had been driving when he was approached by a man, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said. The unidentified man pulled out a gun and tried to rob the security officer, she said.

The man grabbed a bag of money and took off running, Brown said. As he sprinted away, he fired his weapon at the security officer.

The officer pulled out a gun of his own and returned fire, according to Brown. The suspect then got into a car and drove away from the scene.

Police are still working to identify the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.

