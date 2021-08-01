Cops: Man sought after robbing armored truck, shooting at driver in Atlanta

No one was injured during the armed robbery, which happened about 9:25 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta police said in a statement.

The Loomis Security officer told police he was getting out of the armored truck he had been driving when he was approached by a man, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said. The unidentified man pulled out a gun and tried to rob the security officer, she said.