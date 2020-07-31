Cops: Fake Gwinnett car dealership owner swindles woman out of SUV

A woman wanting to sell an SUV in Gwinnett County met a man near the Mall of Georgia who said he owned a dealership.
According to Gwinnett police, that man was a fraud and never paid the woman for her Cadillac Escalade. Now investigators are searching for him.
Police have warrants for the arrest of Brian Keith Dace charging him with one count theft by deception. Authorities said Dace convinced the victim to meet him in a parking lot near the mall March 6, gave her fake paperwork, took possession of the vehicle and told her he would send her a check in the mail once they completed their transaction.
That check never arrived, so the woman called police.
When an officer contacted Dace, he provided a fake name (Keith Taylor) and fake date of birth, Gwinnett police Cpl. Collin Flynn said. Once the case was handed over to detectives, they quickly learned Dace’s real name and discovered he had pending charges in DeKalb County for similar thefts.
Anyone who might have been a victim or knows Dace’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300.
Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a cash reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.