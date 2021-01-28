Cops: DeKalb man charged in 19-month-old’s death said boy fell off bed

He said he picked up the boy and noticed him leaning to one side with his eyes slightly closed “and initially assumed that he was sleeping until he noticed that he was not breathing,” an officer wrote.

Police said Hardnett carried the child across the hall to get help from a neighbor, handing the boy to the woman because he “did not know what to do,” according to the DeKalb police report. The neighbor called 911, but ultimately decided to drive Hardnett and the boy to the hospital herself.

Nurses and doctors performed CPR on the boy and eventually got him stable enough to be transferred to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. A nurse there told investigators the boy had multiple bruises, abrasions and markings around his neck and chest, as well as contusions that were not consistent with the child’s treatment at either hospital. Further evaluation determined the baby suffered a skull fracture as well as a possible spinal injury, according to the incident report.

DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said preliminary findings were inconsistent with Hardnett’s story that the child fell off his bed, and that the DeKalb Medical Examiner’s Officer ruled the death a homicide.

According to police, the child’s mother told investigators she and Hardnett had been in an “on-and-off” relationship since late 2019, but got back together in December. She told police she dropped her son off with her boyfriend before going to work and that she spoke to them twice over FaceTime before beginning her shift.

Hardnett was arrested on a child cruelty charge Friday but bonded out Sunday, the day the child was taken off life support, jail records show. He was arrested again Wednesday after his charges were upgraded to murder, Vincent said.

Hardnett remains held at the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

