Cops arrest man accused of sexually assaulting woman near Lenox Square

News | 1 hour ago

A man accused of trying to rape a woman earlier this month outside Lenox Square was arrested Friday after an officer recognized him at a MARTA station, Atlanta police said.

The alleged assault occurred the evening of Nov. 6 between the popular Buckhead mall and the nearby train station, AJC.com previously reported. According to police, 34-year-old Dwayne Bailey threatened the woman with a machete and forced her to leave with him before sexually assaulting her nearby.

Police circulated the man’s photo two weeks ago along with surveillance footage of him walking through the mall.

Officers returned to Lenox Square on Wednesday, where they passed out a picture of the suspect to shoppers and MARTA police, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said.

A MARTA officer recognized Bailey inside the station on Friday and detained him while waiting on Atlanta detectives to arrive, authorities said. Bailey was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of rape, aggravated assault and kidnapping, online records show.

He remained held without bond Saturday evening.

Atlanta Police are searching for a man they say sexually assault a woman at Lenox Square on Nov 6.

In Other News

