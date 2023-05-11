The pandemic’s officially ending. How has it changed your commute?

The COVID-19 pandemic will officially end today, but it may have a long-lasting effect on metro Atlanta commuters.
Traffic is still awful on the region’s highways. But more people are working from home at least part of the time, and there are more trucks on the road.
Traffic fatalities – driven by speeding and other reckless behavior – rose during the pandemic and remain high.
Many commuters abandoned trains and buses, and local transit agencies are still trying to figure out how to lure them back.
Now we want to hear from you: Did the pandemic change your commute? Are you working from home more or driving less? Are you using public transportation more or less frequently? Or are you stuck in the same grinding commute as before the pandemic?
If you’re willing to be quoted in an upcoming article, contact reporter David Wickert at dwickert@ajc.com.
