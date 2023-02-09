X
Metro Atlanta has 9 of the country’s worst traffic bottlenecks, study finds

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Nine Atlanta interchanges are among the worst in the country for truckers hauling freight, according to the American Transportation Research Institute’s annual list of the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America. Two local interchanges are in the top 5 of 100, according to the survey.

“Using truck GPS data from over 1 million freight trucks, ATRI develops and monitors a series of key performance measures on the nation’s freight transportation system,” the organization states. “Among its many GPS analyses, ATRI converts its truck GPS dataset into an ongoing truck bottleneck analysis that is used to quantify the impact of traffic congestion on truck-borne freight at over 300 specific locations.”

Coming in at No. 4 in the country is Atlanta’s own Spaghetti Junction: I-285 at I-85, the route needed when heading north into Gwinnett County. No. 5 is I-20 at I-285 on the west side of town, according to the results.

Seven other interchanges and corridors also cracked the top 100 list. Those are:

13: I-75 through McDonough

14: I-285 at SR 400

17: I-20 at I-285 (east)

18: I-75 at I-285

35: I-20 at I-75/I-85

57: I-75 at I-675

60: I-75 at I-85

But it could always be worse, Atlanta drivers. Three interchanges in other states took the top 3 spots in the study’s findings. Those include junctions in New Jersey, Illinois and Texas.

The state of Texas led all others with 13 interchanges making the list. Georgia took second-place honors for having nine of the worst bottlenecks, followed by Tennessee with seven.

