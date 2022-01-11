Tell us: Have MARTA service disruptions affected you?

MARTA recently reduced the frequency of most of its bus routes because of COVID-19-related staffing shortages. Last week it announced it also cancel some train trips. Other metro Atlanta transit agencies also have had to cancel trips.

Now we want to hear from you: How have the latest disruptions to transit service affected you? Have you been left stranded at a bus stop? Been late for an appointment because the train didn’t come? Found the service to be just fine?