Tell us: Have MARTA service disruptions affected you?

MARTA has reduced the frequency of most of its bus routes because of staffing shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic. SPECIAL PHOTO
MARTA has reduced the frequency of most of its bus routes because of staffing shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic. SPECIAL PHOTO

Commuting Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

Catching a bus or train in metro Atlanta is getting harder amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MARTA recently reduced the frequency of most of its bus routes because of COVID-19-related staffing shortages. Last week it announced it also cancel some train trips. Other metro Atlanta transit agencies also have had to cancel trips.

Now we want to hear from you: How have the latest disruptions to transit service affected you? Have you been left stranded at a bus stop? Been late for an appointment because the train didn’t come? Found the service to be just fine?

If you’re willing to be quoted in an upcoming article, contact reporter David Wickert at dwickert@ajc.com.

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

