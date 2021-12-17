MARTA cuts bus schedule beginning Saturday

Some bus drivers also initially refused to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing, which MARTA now requires. Nearly all of them have since complied with the policy, said MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher.

Still, absenteeism remains high, and for weeks that’s meant late or canceled buses.

Rather than leave customers guessing when the next bus would come, MARTA decided to reduce its schedule to reflect staffing realities. It’s unclear how long the new schedule will last. The agency is offering $3,000 signing bonuses as it recruits new drivers and bus technicians.

To help make up for the missing service, MARTA is offering discounts on ridesharing services during early morning hours. Customers can receive up to $15 off rideshare trips in MARTA’s service area from 4 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information on the ridesharing discount and on bus schedules, visit www.itsmarta.com.