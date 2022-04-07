Pedestrian deaths rise in Georgia and across the nation

The Governors Highway Safety Association report released today shows an estimated 182 pedestrians died in Georgia in the first six months of 2021. That’s a 77 percent increase from the same period in 2020. Nationwide, pedestrian deaths rose an estimated 17 percent to 3,441 in the first six months of 2021.

GHSA based its analysis on preliminary data from traffic safety departments in the 50 states and the District of Columbia. It found the national pedestrian death rate increased to 1.04 deaths per 100,000 people in the first six months of 2021, up from .9 deaths for the same period in 2020.