New I-285 lanes at Ga. 400 open Monday

Westbound drivers on I-285 who want to travel north or south on Ga. 400 will merge onto two new collector-distributor lanes near Ashford Dunwoody Road. The new left exit lanes will take motorists to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound. The new right lane will allow them to exit onto Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

The existing westbound exit lanes will close. You can see the new lane configuration here: