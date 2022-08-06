ajc logo
New I-285 lanes at Ga. 400 open Monday

This aerial photo shows construction of the I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs in May. The state plans to open new westbound I-285 exit lanes to Ga. 400 on Monday. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Commuting Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Construction on the mammoth new I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 will reach another milestone Monday with the opening of a new westbound exit to Ga. 400.

Westbound drivers on I-285 who want to travel north or south on Ga. 400 will merge onto two new collector-distributor lanes near Ashford Dunwoody Road. The new left exit lanes will take motorists to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound. The new right lane will allow them to exit onto Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

The existing westbound exit lanes will close. You can see the new lane configuration here:

Credit: Courtesy of GDOT

Credit: Courtesy of GDOT

Credit: Courtesy of GDOT

Credit: Courtesy of GDOT

The new collector-distributor lanes are set to open at 5 a.m. Monday. The date could change because of inclement weather or other factors.

The new $800 million interchange has been years in the making, and there’s still plenty of work to do. GDOT says the interchange will be complete early next year.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

