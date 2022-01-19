MARTA will redesign bus routes – here’s your chance to comment

Want to have your say about MARTA’s plans to redesign its bus routes? You still have time.
The metro Atlanta transit agency plans a major overhaul of its bus system this year. MARTA could provide more frequent service on its busiest routes, or it could provide less-frequent service to a broader area.
Either choice involves trade-offs for hundreds of thousands of people who use its buses. That’s why MARTA wants your feedback. You can learn more about its plans and take the survey here.
When the survey is complete, MARTA will prepare a new bus route plan this spring, then release the proposal for more public comment.
MARTA plans to implement the changes by the end of the year.
