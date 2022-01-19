Hamburger icon
MARTA will redesign bus routes – here’s your chance to comment

MARTA plans to redesign its bus routes and is seeking public input. (File photo by EMILY HANEY/emily.haney@ajc.com)
Credit: emily.haney@ajc.com

Commuting Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Want to have your say about MARTA’s plans to redesign its bus routes? You still have time.

The metro Atlanta transit agency plans a major overhaul of its bus system this year. MARTA could provide more frequent service on its busiest routes, or it could provide less-frequent service to a broader area.

Either choice involves trade-offs for hundreds of thousands of people who use its buses. That’s why MARTA wants your feedback. You can learn more about its plans and take the survey here.

When the survey is complete, MARTA will prepare a new bus route plan this spring, then release the proposal for more public comment.

MARTA plans to implement the changes by the end of the year.

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Investigations
