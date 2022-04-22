MARTA unveils electric buses for Earth Day

MARTA will celebrate Earth Day today by unveiling its first electric buses.
The agency will unveil the buses at a ceremony at its Edgewood/Candler Park station. It will show off its first three electric buses, which will be put into service May 1 on Routes 2 and 102 out of its North Avenue station.
In 2019 MARTA received a $2.6 million Federal Transit Administration grant to buy six electric buses and the infrastructure to charge them. They replace 2005 diesel buses and will reduce MARTA’s emissions of greenhouse gases and fine particle matter, which has been linked to a variety of health issues.
Credit: Courtesy of MARTA
Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock recently secured an additional $3.8 million in federal funding for MARTA to buy another six buses. MARTA also plans to seek federal funding for electric buses for its Clayton County Southlake and Atlanta Summerhill bus rapid transit lines.
“Electric buses re ideal for routes that travel through dense urban corridors like the 2 and 102 – leaving no noise or emissions in their wake,” interim CEO Collie Greenwood said. “Our goal is to continue adding electric buses to the fleet to help combat climate change and reduce the public health impacts form air pollution, especially in our most vulnerable populations.”
