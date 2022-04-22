MARTA unveils electric buses for Earth Day

The agency will unveil the buses at a ceremony at its Edgewood/Candler Park station. It will show off its first three electric buses, which will be put into service May 1 on Routes 2 and 102 out of its North Avenue station.

In 2019 MARTA received a $2.6 million Federal Transit Administration grant to buy six electric buses and the infrastructure to charge them. They replace 2005 diesel buses and will reduce MARTA’s emissions of greenhouse gases and fine particle matter, which has been linked to a variety of health issues.