MARTA to restore bus service Saturday: How will it affect you?

The transit agency suspended 70 of its 110 routes last April and provided more frequent service on most of the remaining routes. The idea was to provide enough buses on those routes to allow customers to spread out amid and prevent the spread of COVID-19 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MARTA said the strategy allowed it to focus service on its busiest routes and on those serving key destinations like hospitals and job centers. But the elimination of dozens of routes took a toll on passengers who depend on buses to get around metro Atlanta.