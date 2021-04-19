MARTA to restore bus service Saturday: How will it affect you?

After a year of reduced service, MARTA will restore all of its bus routes on Saturday.
The transit agency suspended 70 of its 110 routes last April and provided more frequent service on most of the remaining routes. The idea was to provide enough buses on those routes to allow customers to spread out amid and prevent the spread of COVID-19 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
MARTA said the strategy allowed it to focus service on its busiest routes and on those serving key destinations like hospitals and job centers. But the elimination of dozens of routes took a toll on passengers who depend on buses to get around metro Atlanta.
With vaccinations becoming more widespread and with new safety measures in place, MARTA will restore all of the suspended routes. It still plans to limit occupancy on buses – there will be no “standing room only.” If the seats are full, you’ll have to wait for the next bus.
Look for more details in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution later this week. In the meantime, we want to hear from you. If you’re a MARTA bus customer, did you use the remaining routes? Did you user ride-hailing services, catch rides with friends or walk? How will it affect your life to have service restored?
If you’re willing to be quoted in an upcoming article, contact reporter David Wickert: dwickert@ajc.com.