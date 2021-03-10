MARTA set to restore all bus routes by mid-April

Parker also stressed last April that the cuts ensured MARTA could practice social distancing on routes for hospitals, urgent care centers, grocery stores and job centers across Atlanta as well as Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties.

By last October, the agency restored a few more routes, but MARTA’s actions still elicited protests from residents who argued the cuts hurt minority and low-income residents dependent on public transportation.

Parker told the council committee on Wednesday that MARTA has installed air filters, protective shields for operators and regular cleaning systems on buses to ensure the routes are safe once services are fully restored. He also said masks are available on all buses in service.

AJC reporter David Wickert contributed to this story.