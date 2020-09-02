X

MARTA resumes bus fares Monday

MARTA suspended bus fares and began boarding passengers at the rear door in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. But it will resume fares and regular boarding Monday. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
MARTA suspended bus fares and began boarding passengers at the rear door in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. But it will resume fares and regular boarding Monday. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

Commuting Blog | 43 minutes ago
By David Wickert, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

MARTA will resume collecting fares and regular boarding on its buses Monday after five months of free rides.

The agency suspended bus fares and began rear-door boarding in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. The moves were designed to separate passengers from drivers to promote social distancing and protect employees.

But MARTA says it has spent about $250,000 to improve bus safety features. It has outfitted all of 539 buses with polycarbonate shields to protect drivers, as well as antimicrobial air filters and mask dispensers.

CEO Jeffrey Parker said the improvements will allow the resumption of regular boarding Monday.

ExploreHave MARTA bus cuts affected you? Talk to us

“We are grateful to our customers for continuing to mask up and social distance, and we remain committed to making MARTA a clean, safe place for everyone who relies on essential transit service,” Parker said.

MARTA requires passengers to wear masks and will provide them is passengers don’t have them. So far it has given away 459,000 masks.

The agency says passengers should have their fare ready as they enter the bus through the front door. Passengers will exit through the rear doors.

About the Author

ajc.com

David Wickert

David Wickert covers transportation issues. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.