MARTA resumes bus fares Monday

MARTA will resume collecting fares and regular boarding on its buses Monday after five months of free rides.
The agency suspended bus fares and began rear-door boarding in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. The moves were designed to separate passengers from drivers to promote social distancing and protect employees.
But MARTA says it has spent about $250,000 to improve bus safety features. It has outfitted all of 539 buses with polycarbonate shields to protect drivers, as well as antimicrobial air filters and mask dispensers.
CEO Jeffrey Parker said the improvements will allow the resumption of regular boarding Monday.
“We are grateful to our customers for continuing to mask up and social distance, and we remain committed to making MARTA a clean, safe place for everyone who relies on essential transit service,” Parker said.
MARTA requires passengers to wear masks and will provide them is passengers don’t have them. So far it has given away 459,000 masks.
The agency says passengers should have their fare ready as they enter the bus through the front door. Passengers will exit through the rear doors.