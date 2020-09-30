MARTA restores two bus routes; more may come soon

“We are currently evaluating the next round of route restorations and should be able to announce a timetable in the next couple of weeks,” spokesperson Stephany Fisher said Tuesday. “A reminder that when deciding on route restoration, we consider current service capacity, essential destinations, ridership levels, vulnerable populations and customer feedback.”

Fisher said there’s no timetable for restoring all bus routes. MARTA officials have said it will take substantial improvement in pandemic conditions for it to safely resume all of its bus routes. They say there aren’t enough buses to provide the frequent service needed for social distancing on all routes.

