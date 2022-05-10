MARTA expands new ride-sharing service

Beginning May 30, the West Atlanta zone will expand into the cities of Forest Park and Morrow, including new connections to Route 196, Clayton State University, Southern Regional Hospital and Southlake Mall.

Also on May 30, MARTA will introduce a new zone in North Fulton, including Georgia State University’s Alpharetta campus, downtown Alpharetta and the Avalon District. Connections will be provided to Routes 85, 140, 141 and 142 via the Mansell Park & Ride.

MARTA Chief Customer Experience Officer Rhonda Allen said the agency has seen “significant interest and loyalty from the early riders of MARTA Reach.”

“Most of our riders take many trips a day, connecting to grocery stores, schools and day care, social activities and the broader MARTA system,” Allen said. “We’re thrilled at the opportunity to expand the program to serve more riders in more parts of our region for the second half of the pilot.”

MARTA Reach operates from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The fare is $2.50. It’s a ride-sharing service, so other passengers may be picked up and dropped off during a trip.

For more information, visit www.itsmarta.com/reach.aspx.