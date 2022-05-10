ajc logo
MARTA expands new ride-sharing service

MARTA Reach is an on-demand service that allows passengers to summon rides to rail stations and bus stops. The program is expanding in Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties (PHOTO COURTESTY OF MARTA)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
MARTA will expand its new on-demand transit program in Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties.

The agency launched its MARTA Reach rides-sharing service in February in West Atlanta, the Belvedere area of Decatur and the Gillem Logistics Center in Clayton County. Under a six-month pilot program, customers can use an app developed by Georgia Tech to summon a ride to a nearby rail station or bus stop.

Now MARTA is expanding the service area for the program.

Beginning May 16, the existing West Atlanta zone will be expanded to include the Dixie Hills, Florida Heights and Collier Heights neighborhoods. New connections will be made to West Lake and Bankhead stations.

That same day, the Belvedere zone will expand to include the Avondale Estates neighborhood. New connections will be made to Kensington station.

Beginning May 30, the West Atlanta zone will expand into the cities of Forest Park and Morrow, including new connections to Route 196, Clayton State University, Southern Regional Hospital and Southlake Mall.

Also on May 30, MARTA will introduce a new zone in North Fulton, including Georgia State University’s Alpharetta campus, downtown Alpharetta and the Avalon District. Connections will be provided to Routes 85, 140, 141 and 142 via the Mansell Park & Ride.

MARTA Chief Customer Experience Officer Rhonda Allen said the agency has seen “significant interest and loyalty from the early riders of MARTA Reach.”

“Most of our riders take many trips a day, connecting to grocery stores, schools and day care, social activities and the broader MARTA system,” Allen said. “We’re thrilled at the opportunity to expand the program to serve more riders in more parts of our region for the second half of the pilot.”

MARTA Reach operates from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The fare is $2.50. It’s a ride-sharing service, so other passengers may be picked up and dropped off during a trip.

For more information, visit www.itsmarta.com/reach.aspx.

