MARTA employees may get more hazard pay amid pandemic

CEO Jeffrey Parker told the MARTA Board Thursday the agency is negotiating with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 732 on additional pay for unionized employees, including bus and rail operators. Parker said the pay also would go to police officers, who are not represented by the union.

The parties apparently are far apart on what that hazard pay might look like. Parker said the ATU has asked that employees be paid time and a half for all hours worked during the pandemic. The pay would be retroactive.