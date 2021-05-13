MARTA approves bonus and raise for employees

The one-time payment would go to bus and rail operators, mechanics and supervisors and members of the MARTA Police Department with the rank of major and below. The $13 million cost would come from budget surpluses that resulted from higher-than-expected sales tax revenue, lower-than-expected costs and federal pandemic relief.

It’s the second round of bonuses for MARTA employees during the pandemic. Last April the agency announced $500 “hero bonuses” for workers.