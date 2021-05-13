ajc logo
X

MARTA approves bonus and raise for employees

The MARTA Board of Directors Thursday approved a $3,500 bonus for front-line and unionized employees working through the coronavirus pandemic.. (AJC file photo by Ben@BenGray.com)
The MARTA Board of Directors Thursday approved a $3,500 bonus for front-line and unionized employees working through the coronavirus pandemic.. (AJC file photo by Ben@BenGray.com)

Credit: Ben@bengray.com

Credit: Ben@bengray.com

Commuting Blog | 1 hour ago
By David Wickert, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The MARTA Board of Directors Thursday approved a $3,500 bonus for front-line and unionized employees working through the coronavirus pandemic.

The one-time payment would go to bus and rail operators, mechanics and supervisors and members of the MARTA Police Department with the rank of major and below. The $13 million cost would come from budget surpluses that resulted from higher-than-expected sales tax revenue, lower-than-expected costs and federal pandemic relief.

It’s the second round of bonuses for MARTA employees during the pandemic. Last April the agency announced $500 “hero bonuses” for workers.

On Thursday, the board also approved a 2 percent raise for employees that will take effect next February.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top