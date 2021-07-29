I-285 westbound ramp to Roswell Road closed this weekend

Major traffic changes continue as Georgia continues to rebuild one of the region’s busiest highway interchanges.
The Georgia Department of Transportation will close the I-285 westbound ramp to Roswell Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Motorists traveling westbound on the Perimeter should continue to Riverside Drive, take the third exit in the Riverside Drive roundabout to I-285 eastbound, then continue onto I-285 eastbound to Roswell Road.
The ramp closure will allow workers to complete a traffic switch for the new I-285 westbound exit ramp to Roswell Road. The work is part of the reconstruction of the I-285 interchange at Ga. 400, which began in 2017.
More disruptions are coming. As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported recently, work will soon begin on several new I-285 bridges in the area. When that happens, the Perimeter will be reduced from five lanes to three lanes in each direction from Roswell Road to Ashford Dunwoody Road. The lanes will remain closed until the work is completed late this year.