I-285 westbound ramp to Roswell Road closed this weekend

The Georgia Department of Transportation will close the I-285 westbound ramp to Roswell Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Motorists traveling westbound on the Perimeter should continue to Riverside Drive, take the third exit in the Riverside Drive roundabout to I-285 eastbound, then continue onto I-285 eastbound to Roswell Road.

The ramp closure will allow workers to complete a traffic switch for the new I-285 westbound exit ramp to Roswell Road. The work is part of the reconstruction of the I-285 interchange at Ga. 400, which began in 2017.