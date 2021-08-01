Gridlock Guy: Biggest piece and biggest change of GA-400/I-285 project opens

“If you miss the new Roswell Road exit... then you’re going to have to go all the way to Riverside, turn around and go eastbound to access Roswell Road. You don’t wanna do that certainly more than once,” Dale said.

“Get off to the right at exit 29, Ashford Dunwoody Road,” McKay said on the podcast, adding that if Roswell Road-bound drivers get to GA-400, then they have gone too far. McKay also recommends taking GA-400/northbound to Abernathy Road (Exit 5) for people that miss the new, early Roswell Road CD exit. They then can take Abernathy west over to Roswell Road or even take GA-400/southbound to Glenridge (Exit 3) and then over to Roswell Road.

A slip ramp to I-285/westbound is built into this new CD ramp to allow drivers coming off of GA-400 and from Glenridge Drive to get onto I-285/westbound without having to wait at the traffic lights on the Roswell Road ramp. This is similar to how the I-85/I-285 (Spaghetti Junction) interchange operates in DeKalb County.

Whether driving in this area for the first time after the Roswell Road ramp’s relocation or traveling in this tricky work zone daily, drivers need to remain absolutely alert.

“Just be careful when traveling in that area,” McKay said. “You’ve got a lot of folks that are in and out [of the right lanes], workers in and out of those travel lanes and, of course, motorists.”

“This is a very active work zone,” Dale said of the constant changes and closures in the area. “You have to, number one, slow down. This is a work zone, people are working. We have had some significant, dangerous issues for our people working in this area. Pay attention, stay off your phone. This is an ever-changing, ever-evolving interchange.” Dale added, “You have to be the best version of the driver you are.”

Confusion about the new CD ramp’s location and future closures in this zone are sure to cause delays for the rest of this year. We haven’t even begun to talk about an extended, weeks-long closure of some I-285 lanes in the area in the next couple of months that will allow for some bridge rebuilds. So listen for live Triple Team Traffic updates around the clock on 95.5 WSB and plan your commute by leaving the Triple Team Traffic Alerts App open while driving, to get automatic audio reports from Atlanta’s best traffic team.

Doug Turnbull, the PM drive Skycopter anchor for Triple Team Traffic on 95.5 WSB, is the Gridlock Guy. He also hosts a traffic podcast with Smilin’ Mark McKay on wsbradio.com. Contact him at Doug.Turnbull@cmg.com.