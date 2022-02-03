Bill would let Georgia drivers hold their phones at stoplights

Ginn said he opposes allowing motorists to hold their phones while their vehicle is in motion.

“The impetus of this bill is to keep our traffic moving,” he said.

Bob Dallas, former head of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, told lawmakers that Georgia’s 2018 distracted driving law should be enforced, not weakened. The law prohibits motorists from handling their phones behind the wheel except in limited circumstances, like dialing 911 to report an emergency.

Safety advocates say phone use is a leading cause of distracted driving. Before the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia traffic fatalities had fallen, and traffic safety experts said the new law was a contributing factor.

But fatalities have risen during the pandemic. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, fatalities nationwide rose 12% to an estimated 31,720 in the first nine months of 2021. They rose 12.2% to an estimated 1,330 in Georgia.

A separate NHTSA report found speeding, distracted driving, failure to wear seat belts and drug and alcohol use may play a role in rising traffic fatalities.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Dallas said the bill, as written, could allow motorists to pull out their phone in stop-and-go traffic. He said the state’s goal should be to enforce the distracted driving law, not weaken it.

Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, who spent more than 30 years in law enforcement, was skeptical of Ginn’s proposal.

“I think the current law accomplishes what it needs to accomplish,” Robertson said.