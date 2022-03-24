Bill to loosen rules on teen drivers clears Georgia house panel

A state House of Representatives committee Thursday approved a bill that would loosen restrictions on teenage drivers.
Under current Georgia law, drivers under 18 years old can drive only with an immediate family member in their vehicle for six months after they receive their Class D provisional license. Senate Bill 510 would allow new drivers to drive with one person who is not a family member, as long as the passenger is at least 21 years old.
Rep. Frank Ginn, R-Danielsville, the bill’s sponsor, said having an adult in the car would protect young drivers who must travel if a family member is not available to ride with them.
The House Motor Vehicles Committee approved an amended version of the bill Thursday. Originally, it would have allowed the non-family member to be younger than 21. Some representatives had expressed concern that allowing other teenagers to ride with a new driver would be distracting.
SB 510 now goes to the House Rules Committee, which will decide whether it gets a vote by the full House of Representatives.
