ajc logo
X

Bill to loosen rules on teen drivers clears Georgia house panel

A state House of Representatives committee Thursday approved a bill that would loosen restrictions on teenage drivers. (File photo by John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

caption arrowCaption
A state House of Representatives committee Thursday approved a bill that would loosen restrictions on teenage drivers. (File photo by John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Commuting Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

A state House of Representatives committee Thursday approved a bill that would loosen restrictions on teenage drivers.

Under current Georgia law, drivers under 18 years old can drive only with an immediate family member in their vehicle for six months after they receive their Class D provisional license. Senate Bill 510 would allow new drivers to drive with one person who is not a family member, as long as the passenger is at least 21 years old.

Rep. Frank Ginn, R-Danielsville, the bill’s sponsor, said having an adult in the car would protect young drivers who must travel if a family member is not available to ride with them.

The House Motor Vehicles Committee approved an amended version of the bill Thursday. Originally, it would have allowed the non-family member to be younger than 21. Some representatives had expressed concern that allowing other teenagers to ride with a new driver would be distracting.

SB 510 now goes to the House Rules Committee, which will decide whether it gets a vote by the full House of Representatives.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
GDOT reopens all lanes on I-85 north near Braselton
GDOT shuts down northbound I-85 near Braselton for emergency repairs
MARTA CEO tells Congress transit funding will boost key projects
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top