Georgia bill would loosen restrictions on teen drivers

Sen. Frank Ginn, R-Danielsville, the bill’s sponsor, said parents — not the state — should set the rules for when and how their children drive.

“For me, I would like to leave the discretion to the parents,” Ginn told the subcommittee. “They’re responsible for their children.”

Rep. Gregg Kennard, D-Lawrenceville, said he believes the existing law saves lives.

“For me, raising three teenagers, and many of the families in my district, they certainly have appreciated the law as it is now,” Kennard said. “I think, overall, it saves more lives.”

SB 510 already has passed the Georgia Senate. The House subcommittee did not vote on the measure Tuesday, but it is expected to take the bill up again Thursday.