Georgia bill would loosen restrictions on teen drivers

Newly licensed Georgia drivers would be able to drive with other teenagers in the car under a bill pending in the state House of Representatives.
Current state law allows those under 18 years old to drive only with an immediate family member in their vehicle for six months after they receive their Class D provisional license. For the second six months they are limited to driving with one passenger under age 21 who is not a family member.
The goal of those restrictions is to prevent accidents among new drivers.
“The youngest drivers, the ones that just get their license, are the ones that are most susceptible to having accidents,” Rep. Alan Powell, R-Hartwell, said during a House Motor Vehicles subcommittee meeting Tuesday. “And whenever they have other classmates in the car with them, then they’re distracted.”
Senate Bill 510 would make those rules less restrictive. Under the bill, a provisional license holder could drive with one other passenger who is not a family member for the first 12 months. The passenger would not have to be at least 21 years old.
Sen. Frank Ginn, R-Danielsville, the bill’s sponsor, said parents — not the state — should set the rules for when and how their children drive.
“For me, I would like to leave the discretion to the parents,” Ginn told the subcommittee. “They’re responsible for their children.”
Rep. Gregg Kennard, D-Lawrenceville, said he believes the existing law saves lives.
“For me, raising three teenagers, and many of the families in my district, they certainly have appreciated the law as it is now,” Kennard said. “I think, overall, it saves more lives.”
SB 510 already has passed the Georgia Senate. The House subcommittee did not vote on the measure Tuesday, but it is expected to take the bill up again Thursday.
