Atlanta-to-Charlotte high-speed rail not on the fast track

On July 9, the Federal Railroad Administration and the Georgia Department of Transportation released the final version of an initial environmental review of the project, which included a proposal to build high-speed rail on a new a 274-mile route rail route from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to Charlotte’s Gateway station. The route would wind through Athens; Anderson, S.C.; and Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. You can see the proposed route on the map above.

A preliminary review had identified six possible routes, including three that were later studied in detail. The agencies sought public comment on those alternatives in 2019.