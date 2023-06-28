BreakingNews
UPDATE: Ponce de Leon Avenue still blocked after sinkhole swallowed SUV
X

Work on I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 to continue into 2024

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Commuting Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Work on metro Atlanta’s biggest highway construction project will continue into 2024.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says major construction on the new I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 will be completed this year. But some “minor” work – including repaving – will continue into next year.

Exactly how long depends on the weather this winter, according to GDOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale. Paving must be done in a certain temperature range. If the winter proves to be too cold, work could drag on into the middle of 2024, Dale said.

Motorists have been living with the construction since 2017. The project originally was to be completed by 2020. But several factors have extended the work.

GDOT added the replacement of several I-285 bridges to the project after construction began. The idea was to replace the bridges while the area was already under construction.

The bridge work continues, reducing the Perimeter to three lanes in each direction.

Workers also found unmarked utility lines that needed to be relocated. Labor shortages and supply-chain problems brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic also slowed construction.

The interchange work involves building new flyover ramps between the highways and new lanes to ease the merging of traffic. GDOT says the $800 million interchange will improve traffic flow once all the work is done.

In the meantime, motorists can expect more delays. GDOT says motorists should avoid the interchange if possible and leave early if they must travel through the work zone.

In other words, keep doing what you’ve been doing for nearly six years.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Compilation

UGA football program rallies when players accused of abusing women11h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Christian lawmaker: ‘How could they do this to my synagogue?’
24m ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Motel-to-home program sees rising need
24m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

RHONE: New Charleston museum brings home Black slavery experience

Credit: Miguel Martinez

RHONE: New Charleston museum brings home Black slavery experience

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

UPDATE: Ponce de Leon Avenue still blocked after sinkhole swallowed SUV
41m ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of GDOT

Georgia DOT has two finalists to rebuild I-285 interchange
Federal grants seek to eliminate rail crossings in DeKalb, Gwinnett
MARTA plans to build ‘arterial rapid transit’ lines – what are they?
Featured

Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
Public hearing Tuesday for proposed Wellstar, Augusta University Health merger
Atlanta storms drive flight cancellations, with record travel volumes ahead
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top