Mexico vs. Honduras gives Atlanta a glimpse at what World Cup could be like

Of more significance, people seemed happy. Truly happy. When people were broadcast on the 58-foot tall halo board, the joy was evident. Big smiles. Never-ending waves. It was as if it was a brand new experience and unique technology. In the 55th minute, many held up their cell phones with the flashlights turned on, creating a starry night effect in the closed stadium.

It was almost everything a World Cup game is supposed to bring to a city.

Atlanta is bidding to host a semifinal game of the World Cup in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It is one of 17 U.S. cities bidding to be one of the 10 hosts for the tournament. FIFA is expected to announce its selections by the end of the year.

“I would be delighted,” said Gerardo Martino, Mexico’s manager, and Atlanta United’s former manager. “It’s a city that always made me happy. I wish the city the very best in their efforts.”

Mexico's Jorge Sanchez waits for the ball during the second half of the team's international friendly soccer match against Honduras on Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Atlanta. The match ended in a scoreless draw. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: AP Credit: AP

The game, which ended 0-0, featured a few memorable moments: Mexico’s goalkeeper blocking a shot with his face. A volleyed shot off the crossbar. A Mexican player doing a somersault after being tackled by Honduras’ goalkeeper. There was even an interloper, who made it from the stands and onto the field, draped in a flag, before he was tackled by a security guard and quickly escorted away.

Finally, there was a header missed wide by Mexico’s Uriel Antuna in final moments after an El Tri player finally got behind Honduras’ stout back line.

It wasn’t all smiles and chants. Traffic outside the stadium was congested. Lanes, traffic lights and turn signals were more like suggestions than regulations. Going down Northside Drive, which typically takes a few minutes, could take more than 20 minutes.

But on the whole it was a fun night and a glimpse into a possible future.

Imagine if it were being played for a berth in a World Cup final.

A fan wearing the flag of Honduras runs on the field during the second half of an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: AP Credit: AP

Unofficial largest soccer crowds in Atlanta history

1. Atlanta United in MLS Cup, 2018, 73,019

2. Atlanta United vs. L.A. Galaxy, 2019, 72,548

3. MLS All-Star Game, 2018, 72,317

4. Atlanta United vs. Seattle, 2018, 72,243

5. Atlanta United vs. D.C. United, 2018, 72,035

6. Atlanta United vs. Real Salt Lake, 2018, 72,017

7. Atlanta United vs. Orlando, 2018, 71,932

8. Atlanta United vs. Toronto, 2017, 71,874

9. Atlanta United vs. Chicago, 2018, 71,812

10. Atlanta United vs. NYCFC in playoffs, 2018, 70,526

Mexico’s history playing games in Atlanta: