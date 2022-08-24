Coca-Cola names first woman to lead its North American operations

Mann, a Georgia State University graduate, is a former chief of staff for Quincey, the company said.

Coke has a history of appointing the top officers of its operating units to the highest rungs in its corporate leadership. Quincey, for instance, is a former head of the company’s European business.

Rivera, 61, took over as North American leader two years ago after leading Latin American and Caribbean operations. He will remain in that role until the end of this year and remain with Coke as an adviser through March.

“Alfredo has been a highly valued business partner for me and countless others across our system for nearly four decades,” Quincey said in the release.