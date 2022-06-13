Jack and Coke in a can: Coca-Cola teams up for ready-to-drink cocktail

Coke sells an alcoholic drink known as Lemon-Dou in Japan, but the company has yet to enter the U.S. alcohol market on its own. The U.S. booze sector is highly regulated and rules vary by states.

Instead, Coke — best known for its soft drinks, Minute Maid juices and Powerade energy drinks — has ventured into partnerships to make spiked versions of some of its beverage brands in recent years. These include Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, which is made by Molson Coors, as well as Fresca ready-to-drink cocktails launched in partnership with Constellation Brands.

Earlier this year, Coke said at the launch of the Fresca product that “Adult Alternative Beverages” and ready-to-drink cocktails represent an $8 billion segment globally and is expected to grow by at least 15% through 2025.

Pepsi, Coke’s archrival, is also dabbling in the sector.

Brown-Forman and Coke said the Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola cans will have an alcohol beverage volume of 5% but will vary by market. A sugarless version will also be made.

“This relationship brings together two classic American icons to deliver consumers a taste experience they love in a way that is consistent, convenient and portable,” Lawson Whiting, CEO and president of Brown-Forman, said in the release.