Jack and Coke in a can: Coca-Cola teams up for ready-to-drink cocktail

A Jack and Coke in a can?
Atlanta-based Coca-Cola and the maker of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey are teaming up for a canned, ready-to-drink version of the classic cocktail enjoyed at tailgates, college bars and living rooms across America.
Coke and Brown-Forman Corp. said Monday the pre-mixed cocktail will be made available worldwide after an initial launch planned for Mexico later this year.
“We keep consumers at the center of everything we do as we continue to develop our portfolio as a total beverage company, and that includes new products with our iconic Coca-Cola brand,” Coke Chairman and CEO James Quincey said in a news release. “We are excited about our new relationship with Brown-Forman and look forward to the introduction of Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola.”
Jack Daniel’s-branded pre-mixed cocktails have been around for years, including one called Jack Daniel’s Whiskey & Cola. But the partnership announced Monday officially links the two brands.
Coke sells an alcoholic drink known as Lemon-Dou in Japan, but the company has yet to enter the U.S. alcohol market on its own. The U.S. booze sector is highly regulated and rules vary by states.
Instead, Coke — best known for its soft drinks, Minute Maid juices and Powerade energy drinks — has ventured into partnerships to make spiked versions of some of its beverage brands in recent years. These include Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, which is made by Molson Coors, as well as Fresca ready-to-drink cocktails launched in partnership with Constellation Brands.
Earlier this year, Coke said at the launch of the Fresca product that “Adult Alternative Beverages” and ready-to-drink cocktails represent an $8 billion segment globally and is expected to grow by at least 15% through 2025.
Pepsi, Coke’s archrival, is also dabbling in the sector.
Brown-Forman and Coke said the Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola cans will have an alcohol beverage volume of 5% but will vary by market. A sugarless version will also be made.
“This relationship brings together two classic American icons to deliver consumers a taste experience they love in a way that is consistent, convenient and portable,” Lawson Whiting, CEO and president of Brown-Forman, said in the release.
