Cobb voters utilize Sunday voting for the first time

During the four-hour window on Sunday at the only open voting location, 1,028 people voted in person, according to county data. For comparison, 1,386 people cast ballots at the same location during a 12-hour window on the first day of early voting, meaning the average vote per hour on Sunday was higher.

Tori Silas, the chairwoman of the Cobb Board of Elections, said that while she would have liked to have seen a higher turnout, it was still significant compared to other days.