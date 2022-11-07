Cobb to extend the ballot return deadline for over 1,000 absentee voters

Under state law, absentee ballots are supposed to be mailed within three days after election officials receive requests during the three weeks before Election Day. Then, those ballots must be received by the elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, except for military and overseas voters, whose ballots must be received by Nov. 14.

The consent order, to be signed Monday afternoon by Judge Kellie Hill, will allow the county to accept absentee ballots that are postmarked by Election Day, even if they are received later.

The election results will be certified Nov. 15. White said extending the deadline will “allow our office to accept as many ballots as possible up to the day of certification.”

Rahul Garabadu, a voting rights attorney at the ACLU of Georgia, said in a statement the county’s mistake “resulted in a huge error and hundreds of voters at risk of being disenfranchised.”

The county overnighted ballots to those who are out of state, but it has not yet sent ballots to 451 in-state voters. Election workers are actively contacting voters via email and mailing absentee ballots with overnight postage to ensure receipt as quickly as possible.