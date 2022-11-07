Exclusive
Ask Mark: Answers about Election Day voting in Georgia
ajc logo
X

Cobb to extend the ballot return deadline for over 1,000 absentee voters

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago
Cobb Elections will accept absentee ballots through Nov. 14 for those who did not receive them on time

A Cobb County judge agreed to extend the absentee ballot return deadline during an emergency hearing Monday, after Cobb Elections officials failed to send 1,036 ballots to voters in October.

“We know it wasn’t the voters’ fault, we know it wasn’t the post office’s fault,” said Daniel White, the attorney for the elections office. “This was an administrative error.

“We want to give everyone as much time as possible.”

Four out-of-state absentee voters and the Cobb County Democracy Center, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia, filed suit against Cobb elections department Sunday. The lawsuit asked the judge to extend the deadline to return ballots and ensure voters are contacted and sent an absentee ballot through overnighted mail.

Elections officials agreed.

Under state law, absentee ballots are supposed to be mailed within three days after election officials receive requests during the three weeks before Election Day. Then, those ballots must be received by the elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, except for military and overseas voters, whose ballots must be received by Nov. 14.

The consent order, to be signed Monday afternoon by Judge Kellie Hill, will allow the county to accept absentee ballots that are postmarked by Election Day, even if they are received later.

The election results will be certified Nov. 15. White said extending the deadline will “allow our office to accept as many ballots as possible up to the day of certification.”

Rahul Garabadu, a voting rights attorney at the ACLU of Georgia, said in a statement the county’s mistake “resulted in a huge error and hundreds of voters at risk of being disenfranchised.”

The county overnighted ballots to those who are out of state, but it has not yet sent ballots to 451 in-state voters. Election workers are actively contacting voters via email and mailing absentee ballots with overnight postage to ensure receipt as quickly as possible.

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Von Maur

Alpharetta to decide fate of North Point Mall Monday3h ago

Credit: TNS

On the Georgia Trail: Kemp kicks off fly-around with GOP ticket – but no Walker
5h ago

Credit: AP

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s win over Virginia Tech
23h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Jackson, in dissent, issues first Supreme Court opinion
4h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Jackson, in dissent, issues first Supreme Court opinion
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Former Atlanta official Mitzi Bickers to report to prison Tuesday
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Richard Burkhart

Hyundai supplier announces factory near future coastal EV plant
1h ago
1st African American appointed bishop for UMC North Ga. conference
Website is a treasure trove for both new and experienced genealogists
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

How to follow Georgia Election Day results and updates from the AJC
2h ago
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
Election 2022: Get Out The Vote, an exclusive AJC series
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top