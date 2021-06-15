Cobb school bus driver arrested, accused of assaulting 10-year-old student

“We can’t discuss ongoing or pending legal matters,” a district spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Mosely was tearful after the magistrate judge ruled to issue the warrant for Tebbens’ arrest, according to his lawyers.

“It took so much for us to get to this point of accountability and I promised my son I would protect him, so it’s all been emotional,” Mosely said in a statement.

Mosely and his lawyers have questioned whether the Cobb school district handled the case differently because the student is Black while Tebbens is white.

“I do wonder if the races were reversed if it would have been this hard,” Mosely said.

“It’s difficult for me to fathom a scenario where a Black bus driver grabs and assaults a (10-year-old) white child and there are not immediate and severe consequences,” Mosely’s attorney, Muwali Davis, said in a statement.

Since the incident in 2019, Tebbens has continued in his employment with the school district, according to online salary records.

